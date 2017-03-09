March 9 WestJet Airlines Ltd

* WestJet reports February load factor of 85.2 per cent

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Feb revenue passenger miles (RPMS), or traffic, increased 5.2 per cent year over year

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Feb capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMS), grew 2.7 per cent over same period