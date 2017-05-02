UPDATE 1-Profit at Malaysia's AirAsia hit by higher fuel costs
May 2 Westjet Airlines Ltd:
* Says for full year, now expect capital expenditure to be $1 billion versus previous guidance of about $900 million to $920 million - conf call
* Westjet says difference in FY capital expenditure guidance primarily driven by signing & deposits relating to agreement with boeing among others - conf call
* Westjet says for the second quarter of 2017, expect capital expenditures to be between $380 million and $400 million - conf call
* Says for the second quarter of 2017, expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, to be up 1.0 pct to 1.5 pct - conf call
* Says for full year 2017, continue to expect casm, excluding fuel and profit share, to be up 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct - conf call
* Westjet says for Q2, expect fuel cost to range between $0.65 and $0.67 per liter, representing increase of approximately 23 pct at 26 pct - conf call
* Westjet says "the economic downturn in alberta has impacted us significantly" - conf call
* Westjet says "airline within an airline, looking at this as more of a separate vehicle than integrated" relating to its plan to launch ultra-low-cost carrier
* Westjet says, on its deal with boeing, that 787 aircraft are not financed and that it expects to pay for them using cash from operations - conf call
* Westjet says when Boeing's MAX aircraft come into the fleet, co will move 737s from its existing fleet to the planned ULCC - conf call Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.