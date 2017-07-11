FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westmoreland Coal Company announces additional coal sales at Kemmerer in 2018
July 11, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Westmoreland Coal Company announces additional coal sales at Kemmerer in 2018

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co:

* Westmoreland Coal Company announces additional coal sales at Kemmerer in 2018

* Westmoreland Coal Co - ‍amended an agreement with Pacificorp to sell approximately 1 million additional tons of coal during 2018 than previously expected​

* Westmoreland Coal Co - additional sales are result of Pacificorp's plan to extend its Naughton Unit 3 operations through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)

