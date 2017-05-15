May 15 Westmoreland Coal Co:

* Westmoreland reports first quarter 2017 results; reiterates full-year guidance

* Q1 loss per share $1.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $339.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $335.9 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.64, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S