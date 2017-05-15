BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Westmoreland Coal Co:
* Westmoreland reports first quarter 2017 results; reiterates full-year guidance
* Q1 loss per share $1.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $339.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $335.9 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.64, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters