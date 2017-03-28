UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
March 28 Westmoreland Coal Co:
* Westmoreland reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.41
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westmoreland coal co-sees 2017 capital expenditures $40 - $50 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $280 million - $310 million
* Sees 2017 free cash flow $115 million - $140 million
* Sees 2017 coal tons sold 40 million tons - 50 million tons
* Sees capital expenditures of $40 - $50 million for 2017
* Qtrly Westmoreland consolidated revenues $ 392.7 million versus. $ 341.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $375.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.