* Westmoreland announces restatement of previously issued financial statements

* Will restate financial information stemming from changes in accounting for its customer reclamation receivables

* Change has no impact on co's cash flow, economic value of contracts or ability to collect cash for reclamation from customers

* Form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 to include restated consolidated financial statements for years ended december 31, 2015 and 2014

* Form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 to include restated consolidated financial statements for all interim periods during 2016, 2015

