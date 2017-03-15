March 15 Westpac Banking Corp:

* Westpac enters into an enforceable undertaking with ASIC-WBC.AX

* Entered into an enforceable undertaking with Australian Securities And Investments Commission

* Westpac has also agreed to make a $3 million community benefit payment to financial literacy Australia

* Enforceable undertaking following investigation into wholesale spot foreign exchange (fx) trading activity between jan 2008 and june 2013

* Payment to financial literacy australia to assist in addressing financial capability of vulnerable people, including women experiencing family violence, elderly and youth at risk

* As part of enforceable undertaking, co will continue to progress its program of strengthening processes in spot FX trading business