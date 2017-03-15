March 15 Westpac Banking Corp:
* Westpac enters into an enforceable undertaking with
ASIC-WBC.AX
* Entered into an enforceable undertaking with Australian
Securities And Investments Commission
* Westpac has also agreed to make a $3 million community
benefit payment to financial literacy Australia
* Enforceable undertaking following investigation into
wholesale spot foreign exchange (fx) trading activity between
jan 2008 and june 2013
* Payment to financial literacy australia to assist in
addressing financial capability of vulnerable people, including
women experiencing family violence, elderly and youth at risk
* As part of enforceable undertaking, co will continue to
progress its program of strengthening processes in spot FX
trading business
