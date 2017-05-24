BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment secures development opportunity in Basel region
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
May 24 Westpac Banking Corp
* announces BT Investment Management (BTIM) institutional offer
* Westpac banking says fully-underwritten offer of 60 million shares in BT Investment Management to institutional investors
* Offer price range has been set as $10.25 to $10.75 per share
* Following completion of offer, westpac's ownership in btim will reduce from 29% to 10%
* Completion of offer is expected to add approximately 10 basis points to westpac's common equity tier 1 capital ratio
* Westpac banking corp says will sell remaining 10% shareholding in bt investment management in the future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy reached a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveiled a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.