April 17 Westport Fuel Systems Inc:

* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million

* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor for Westport Fuel Systems on transaction.

* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - transaction is expected to close within a few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: