Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Westport Fuel Systems Inc:
* Q1 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $60 million versus $24 million
* Qtrly consolidated revenue $60 million versus $24 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $77.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues