BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Westwood Holdings Group Inc
* Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $32.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.28
Westwood Holdings Group Inc - AUM as of march 31, 2017 totaled $22.1 billion, up from $21.1 billion and $21.2 billion at march 31, 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.