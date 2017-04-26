April 26 Westwood Holdings Group Inc

* Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $32.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.28

* Westwood Holdings Group Inc - AUM as of march 31, 2017 totaled $22.1 billion, up from $21.1 billion and $21.2 billion at march 31, 2016