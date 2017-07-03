FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 4:03 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-WEX Inc says completes term loan repricing

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - WEX Inc:

* WEX Inc completes successful term loan repricing

* Anticipated annualized savings of approximately $11 million in interest

* Successful repricing of secured term loans under existing credit facility

* Lenders agreed to amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin at current borrowing levels for both LIBOR borrowings, base rate borrowings​

* Lenders agreed to amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin by 50 basis points for company's tranche A term loans

* Lenders also agreed to an amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin by 75 basis points for company's tranche B term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

