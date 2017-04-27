BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 WEX Inc:
* WEX Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 revenue rose 41 percent to $291.4 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $286 million to $296 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.23
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.50
* WEX Inc - for full year 2017, company expects revenue in range of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.19 to $1.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $281.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.32, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $290.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.