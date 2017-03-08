UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Weyco Group Inc:
* During Q4, co evaluated current state of Umi business and determined brand did not fit long-term strategic objectives of co
* Company recorded a $1.8 million impairment charge to write off majority of value of Umi trademark in Q4
* Weyco reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Q4 sales fell 6 percent to $82.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.