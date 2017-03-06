BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Weyerhaeuser Co:
* Weyerhaeuser Co says on track to achieve $125 million run-rate merger cost synergy target by 2017 Q1
* Weyerhaeuser Co says on track to complete Western Avo process by mid-2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2muTeoR) Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI