April 28 Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 sales $1.7 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016

* Weyerhaeuser expects significantly higher earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Wood Products segment in Q2 compared with Q1

* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segment will be comparable to Q1