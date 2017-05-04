GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 WGL Holdings Inc
* Reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $3.10 to $3.30
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.87
* Q2 consolidated GAAP earnings per share $2.39
* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.87
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 total operating revenues $841.8 million versus $835.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.