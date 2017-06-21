U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 WH Ireland Group Plc
* Trading update & change of accounting ref date
* First six months of financial year has seen further significant progression across company
* Both divisions reporting strong momentum both in absolute terms and also relative to comparative period a year ago
* First half figures will show a significant improvement on those for previous year
* Corporate and institutional broking division has witnessed a significant increase in transactional revenue
* Pipeline of new business is at highest that it has been for several years
* At interim period end our assets under management and administration had increased to in excess of 3 billion stg
* Remains cautiously optimistic in relation to rest of period despite obvious headwinds around both UK politics and economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.