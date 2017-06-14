BRIEF-Dairy Farm Int'l says Ian Mcleod to become CEO
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
June 14 WH Smith Plc:
* Trading update for 15 week period to 10 June 2017
* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, total group sales were up 2%, with like-for-like sales flat
* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, travel business total sales were up 8%
* In travel business, in 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, like-for-like sales were up 5%
* New store opening programme is progressing well both in UK and internationally
* On target to open 15 units in UK this year and have won further units internationally including 6 units in Rome which will open in July
* In 15 week period from 1 March To 10 June 2017, high street business total sales were down 4%, with like-for-like sales also down 4%
* Remain confident in outcome for full year Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components