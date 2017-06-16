BRIEF-Sphere Global Services appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO
Appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO
June 16 Wheels India Ltd:
• Says agrrements entered for slump sale of passanger cars steel wheels business in Padi, Bawal to WIL Car Wheels Ltd
• Says approved acquisition of 26 percent stake in co by Topy Industries Ltd


Says signed agreement to acquire 46 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt Ltd on June 21