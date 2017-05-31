BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Olam International
Singapore exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Olam International Limited
May 31 Whirlpool China Co Ltd
* Says Vice President Zheng Dunhui resigns due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2radpud
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tech data announces new leadership team for canadian operations