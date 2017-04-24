BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Whirlpool Corp:
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Q1 sales $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.78 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revises FY GAAP earnings per share view $12.65 to $13.40
* Company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in Brazil to be flat
* Says for full-year 2017 now expects GAAP EPS of $12.65 to $13.40 and ongoing business EPS of $14.75 to $15.50.
* In North America, co continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in U.S. to increase by 4 to 6 percent
* In Europe, Middle East and Africa company now expects full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $15.48, revenue view $21.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms FY cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion and reaffirms free cash flow guidance of $1 billion
* Sees full-year 2017 capital spending of $700 million to $750 million
* In Asia, co continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent
* Says first-quarter ongoing business earnings per diluted share totaled $2.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results