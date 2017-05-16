BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 Whirlpool of India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 743.8 million rupees
* March quarter total income 11.31 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 692.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.50 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2rlms8I Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body