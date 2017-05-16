May 16 Whirlpool of India Ltd

* March quarter net profit 743.8 million rupees

* March quarter total income 11.31 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 692.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.50 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2rlms8I Further company coverage: