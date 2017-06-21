UPDATE 1-Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazil's SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Whitbread Plc:
* Q1 sales growth of 7.6 pct, in line with our expectations
* Q1 like for like total sales up 2.9 pct
* Q1 total sales up 7.6 pct
* Q1 costa sales up 8.7 pct
* Q1 costa LFL sales up 1.1 pct
* Remain on track to open c.4,200 hotel rooms, 230-250 costa coffee shops and install c.1,250 costa express machines this year
* Q1 premier inn like for like sales up 4.7 pct
* Q1 premier inn total sales up 9.2 pct
* Expect proceeds of around 100-150 mln stg from sale and leaseback transactions this year
* In costa, seeing good progress in china with positive like for like sales growth
