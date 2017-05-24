May 24 Whitbread Plc:

* Ian Cheshire will step down from Whitbread board, and as senior independent director, at end of Whitbread's board meeting on 21 st sept

* Adam Crozier, who joined board on April 1, will become senior independent director with effect from end of same meeting