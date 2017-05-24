Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 Whitbread Plc:
* Ian Cheshire will step down from Whitbread board, and as senior independent director, at end of Whitbread's board meeting on 21 st sept
* Adam Crozier, who joined board on April 1, will become senior independent director with effect from end of same meeting
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: