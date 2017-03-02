BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - election of Manning Rountree as chief executive officer, effective immediately
* White Mountains announces election of Manning Rountree as CEO
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Rountree succeeds Ray Barrette, who is retiring
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Ray Barrette also retired as chairman and as a member of board of directors of company
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Rountree has also been elected to company's board of directors
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Morgan Davis has been elected non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.