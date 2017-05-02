BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :
* White Mountains reports first quarter results
* Reported March 31, 2017 book value per share of $793 and adjusted book value per share of $799
* Net written premiums were $257 million in Q1 of 2017, a decrease of 8% from Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $385.9 million versus $369.3 million
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $7.72
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd qtrly earnings per share from total consolidated operations $7.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.