BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Whitecap Resources Inc:
* Whitecap Resources Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07
* Whitecap Resources Inc - average production in Q1/17 increased to a record 55,886 boe/d, 10% higher than Q4/16
* Whitecap Resources Inc - anticipate Q2/17 production volumes to be 57,000 - 59,000 boe/d
* Whitecap Resources Inc - remain on track to meet full year guidance of 57,000 boe/d on $300 million of development capital
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly funds flow per share increased by 50% from $0.22 per share for comparable period to $0.33 per share in Q1/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results