March 7 Whitecap Resources Inc -

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.51

* Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Whitecap resources inc qtrly average production of 50,612 boe/d in q4/16 compared to 42,067 boe/d in q4/15

* Whitecap Resources Inc- "Continue to be constructive on a crude oil price recovery in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: