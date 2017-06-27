BRIEF-REA Group updates on expected impairment charge
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017
June 27 Whitehorse Finance Inc
* Whitehorse Finance, Inc. Prices offering of common stock
* Says offering of 2.20 million common shares priced at $13.97per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares