March 1 Whitestone REIT:

* Whitestone REIT sees 2017 ffo and ffo core to range from $1.00 to $1.05 and $1.34 to $1.39 per share, respectively

* Whitestone REIT qtrly funds from operations $0.34 per share

* Whitestone REIT reports strong fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S