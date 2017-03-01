BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Whitestone REIT:
* Whitestone REIT sees 2017 ffo and ffo core to range from $1.00 to $1.05 and $1.34 to $1.39 per share, respectively
* Whitestone REIT qtrly funds from operations $0.34 per share
* Whitestone REIT reports strong fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
