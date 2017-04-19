BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Whitestone REIT:
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
* Says offering 8.10 million common shares
* Whitestone REIT says to contribute proceeds of offering to operating partnership in exchange for units of limited partnership interest in operating partnership
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.