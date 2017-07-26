FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Corporation Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.18​
July 26, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Corporation Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.18​

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Whiting Petroleum Corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - revising FY capital budget to $950 million

* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly loss per share $0.18​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - Q2 2017 average production of 112,660 boe/d

* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.18​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly total operating revenues $ 311.5 million versus $ 337.0 million

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - ‍company plans to put 82 wells on production in redtail area in third and fourth quarters​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - ‍anticipates an inventory of 38 duc (drilled uncompleted) wells at year-end​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp sees Q3 production 10.5 mmboe - 11.1 mmboe

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - ‍in Williston Basin, whiting plans to put 54 wells on production in third and fourth quarters​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp sees full year 2017 2017 production 43.6 MMBOE - 44.3 MMBOE

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $397.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

