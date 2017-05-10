May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the
appointment of five new independent directors and new board
leadership
* Whole Foods Market Inc says gabrielle sulzberger has been
appointed new chair of Whole Foods Market board of directors
* Whole Foods Market Inc says Mary Ellen Coe has been
appointed new chair of nominating & governance committee
* Whole Foods Market Inc says significant refreshment of its
board of directors by appointing five new independent directors,
effective immediately
* Whole Foods Market - Board of directors will comprise 12
directors, 10 of whom are independent and six of whom were added
in last seven months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: