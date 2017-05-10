May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods Market provides shareholder update on
accelerated path to delivering shareholder value and announces
second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.73 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
* Whole Foods Market Inc-Sees additional $300 million in
cost savings realized by FYE 2020
* Whole Foods Market Inc- 2017 outlook excludes $76 million,
or $0.14 per diluted share, in charges incurred in first and
second quarters
* Whole Foods Market Inc- Targeting: sales growth of 1.0% or
greater for 2017
* Whole Foods Market Inc-Sees comps of approximately -2.5%
or better for 2017
* Whole Foods Market Inc-Sees diluted EPS of $1.30 or
greater for 2017
* Whole Foods Market Inc- Expects to return to positive
comparable store sales and earnings growth by end of fiscal year
2018
* Whole Foods Market Inc- Targets for fiscal year 2020
total sales of over $18 billion; comps greater than 2.0%
* Whole Foods Market Inc- Targets for fiscal year 2020 cash
flow from operations of over $1.2 billion
