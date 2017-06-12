BRIEF-Sonic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 12 Quarterhill Inc
* Quarterhill Inc says wholly-owned subsidiary Wi-lan has entered into a wireless patent license agreement with Ericsson
* License agreement resolves lte wireless litigations pending between wilan, ericsson in southern District Of Florida, eastern District Of Texas
* Consideration and all other terms of license agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Antony Mattessich to assume CEO role in September 2017