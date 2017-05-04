May 4 Wi-Lan Inc:
* Wi-Lan reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Wi-Lan says announced that will change name to quarterhill
inc and announced two corporate acquisitions, all of which
expected to conclude in q2
* Wi-Lan - in 3-month period ended march 31, 2017, had
negative ebitda $1.9 million,$0.02/ basic earnings per share,
versus positive ebitda $19.8 million or $0.16 per basic share
* Wi-lan-"we expect an increase in litigation expenses in
fiscal 2017 due to expected level of litigation activities and
corresponding fee arrangements"
* Wi-Lan says operating expense guidance, previously
provided for exclusively patent licensing business, will no
longer be provided for fy 2017
* Q1 revenue $7.6 million versus $30.2 million
