April 17 Wi-Lan Inc-

* WiLan to acquire International Road Dynamics

* Wi-Lan Inc - deal for equity value of approximately $63.5 million

* Wi-Lan Inc- Wi-Lan will fund acquisition with cash from its balance sheet, which at december 31, 2016 was $143.1 million

* Wi-Lan Inc - deal for $4.25 or us $3.17 per share in cash

* Wi-Lan Inc says boards of directors of both wilan and ird have unanimously approved the transaction

* Wi-Lan Inc - acquisition of international road dynamics will be immediately accretive to wilan's ebitda

* On a combined pro forma basis, for fiscal 2016 wilan would have generated revenue of $188.4 million and ebitda of $76.1 million

* Wi-Lan - IRD directors,officers, certain ird shareholders,representing about 25.4% of total ird shares outstanding agreed to tender their ird shares into deal

* Wi-Lan inc says all amounts, unless stated otherwise, are in canadian dollars