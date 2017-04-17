BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Wi-Lan Inc-
* WiLan to acquire International Road Dynamics
* Wi-Lan Inc - deal for equity value of approximately $63.5 million
* Wi-Lan Inc- Wi-Lan will fund acquisition with cash from its balance sheet, which at december 31, 2016 was $143.1 million
* Wi-Lan Inc - deal for $4.25 or us $3.17 per share in cash
* Wi-Lan Inc says boards of directors of both wilan and ird have unanimously approved the transaction
* Wi-Lan Inc - acquisition of international road dynamics will be immediately accretive to wilan's ebitda
* On a combined pro forma basis, for fiscal 2016 wilan would have generated revenue of $188.4 million and ebitda of $76.1 million
* Wi-Lan - IRD directors,officers, certain ird shareholders,representing about 25.4% of total ird shares outstanding agreed to tender their ird shares into deal
* Wi-Lan inc says all amounts, unless stated otherwise, are in canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.