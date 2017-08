Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wideopenwest Inc

* Wideopenwest Inc - to sell Chicago Fiber Network to Verizon​‍​

* Says ‍a portion of proceeds are expected to be used to pay-down WOW!'s existing debt balances​

* Wideopenwest Inc - deal for $225 million in cash

* Wideopenwest says ‍WOW!, Verizon will enter into new agreement pursuant to which WOW! will complete build-out of network in exchange for about $50 million​