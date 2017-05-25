BRIEF-NYX Gaming announces commitment for debt refinancing, debenture redemption
* NYX Gaming Group announces commitment for debt refinancing and debenture redemption
May 24 WideOpenWest Inc
* WOW! announces pricing of initial public offering
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 18.2 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NYX Gaming Group announces commitment for debt refinancing and debenture redemption
* Positive phase 1b data for Newlink Genetics’ IDO pathway inhibitor, indoximod, in combination with chemotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (aml) presented at the European Hematologic Association (eha) congress in Madrid, Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: