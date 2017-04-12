BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Widepoint Corp
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
* Widepoint - Change in terms agreement to extend maturity date of its existing $6.0 million working capital credit facility from April 30 to July 31
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results