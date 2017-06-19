WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Widepoint Corp:
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
* Widepoint Corp - loan agreement provides for a $5.0 million working capital revolving line of credit through April 30, 2018
* Widepoint Corp - loan agreement replaces company's prior credit facility with Cardinal Bank Source text: (bit.ly/2sIJz1a) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.