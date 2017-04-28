BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Wiener Privatbank SE:
* FY earnings before taxes increased to 8.47 million euros ($9.21 million)(2015: 4.16 million euros)
* To distribute dividend of 0.80 euros per share (after eur 0.50 in the previous year).
* FY net commissions income at 8.83 million euros, after 3.61 million euros in 2015
* FY net interest income of -0.79 million euros, compared to -0.83 million euros in the previous year Source text - bit.ly/2pskpSD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.