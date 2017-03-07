RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 wige Media AG
* dgap-adhoc: _wige media ag anticipates positive performance in 2017
* In current financial year, expects revenues of around 60 million euros, EBITDA of 2.7 million euros and earnings before tax (EBIT) of 1.5 million euros
* In medium term, revenues are expected to increase to around 100 million euros, accompanied by an EBIT margin of 10%
* Company's management board has today approved respective medium-term planning
* Provisional, unaudited, FY 2016 statements, which include discontinued broadcast business respectively, report revenues of around 60 million euros due to group restructuring and earnings before tax (EBT) of -6.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
ILIGAN CITY, Philippines, May 29 Bishop Edwin Dela Pena was sipping coffee after dinner in a southern Philippines coastal town last Tuesday when he received a phone call: it was from one of his diocese priests, who sounded panicky and distressed.