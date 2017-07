July 28 (Reuters) - WIGE MEDIA AG

* Dgap-Adhoc: _wige Media Ag Sells _wige South&Browse Gmbh

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SUBSIDIARY _WIGE SOUTH&BROWSE GMBH BASED IN MUNICH TO ALL3MEDIA DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

* PROCEEDS OF AROUND EUR 1.1 MILLION (PRELIMINARY PURCHASE PRICE) ARE LIKELY TO BE GENERATED FROM SALE

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUNDS OF EUR 700,000 FROM SALE AND RECORD A BOOK PROFIT OF EUR 600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)