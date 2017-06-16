BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:
* WIHLBORGS SIGNS LEASE WITH MEDIPLAST IN MALMÖ
* WIHLBORGS HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY MEDIPLAST FOR 11,500 M² IN FOSIE, MALMÖ.
* OCCUPANCY IS PLANNED FOR MAY 2018.
* OCCUPANCY IS PLANNED FOR MAY 2018.
* LEASE EXTENDS FOR SEVEN YEARS
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.