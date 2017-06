June 2 WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* WIHLBORGS SIGNS LEASE WITH THE CITY OF MALMÖ

* CITY OF MALMÖ WILL ASSEMBLE NEW MEDICAL, HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE ADMINISTRATION ON KUNGSGATAN AND HAS SIGNED A TEN-YEAR LEASE WITH WIHLBORGS FOR 5,400 M²

PREMISES WILL BE READY FOR OCCUPATION ON 1 DECEMBER