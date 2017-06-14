BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 WIIT SPA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION UP 34.1 PERCENT YOY
* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 2.0 MILLION UP 73.9 PERCENT YOY Source text: reut.rs/2ruLB0k Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding