EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 30 WILBO SA:
* Q1 REVENUE C. 850,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YOY
* Q1 NET LOSS OF C. 979,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF C. 5,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.