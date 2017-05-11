May 11 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Press release - wildhorse resource development corporation announces strategic acquisition of eagle ford properties

* Wildhorse resource development corp - deal for $625 million

* Wildhorse resource development corp - raised estimated full-year 2017 production guidance range to 27.0 - 31.0 mboe/d from 23.0 - 27.0 mboe/d

* Wildhorse resource development corp - q1 2017 estimated production of approximately 17.6 mboe/d consisting of 49% oil, 41% natural gas and 10% ngls

* Wildhorse resource development - deal consideration is $625 million including approximately $556 million of cash to apc and 6.3 million shares of wrd common stock

* Wildhorse resource development- in conjunction with deal, carlyle group to purchase $435 million of series a perpetual convertible preferred stock from wrd

* Wildhorse resource development corp - updated 2017 capex guidance has been increased to $550 - $675 million

* Wildhorse resource development corp - drilling program has also increased by 10 gross wells to between 100 - 120 gross spuds in 2017

* Wildhorse resource development corp - remainder of acquisition price is to be funded by borrowings under wrd's revolving credit facility

* Wildhorse resource development corp - number of gross wells brought online has increased by 5 wells to between 85 and 105 gross wells in 2017

* Wildhorse resource development corp - announced acquisition will also increase working interest of 2017 and 2018 development programs

* Wildhorse resource development - to buy about 111,000 net acres, associated production from anadarko petroleum and affiliates of kkr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: